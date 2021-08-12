Stunning Bride Nelly Karim Throws an Eventful Wedding (Pictures + Videos)

Egyptian actress Nelly Karim and former squash player Hisham Ashour have tied the knot yesterday, on Wednesday 11 August 2021.

The beautiful couple threw an eventful wedding at Hacienda Bay located in North Coast, in the presence of a limited number of family members and friends of the newlyweds.

Nelly and Hisham did not keep the preparations leading up to the evening reception and the wedding itself a secret, on the contrary, they were sharing every little detail on social media, from getting ready in the glam room until dancing on the dance floor.

The Karim-Ashour wedding went viral on social media, which saw Egyptian singer Ramy Ashour perform at the wedding; Amr Diab was among the attendance too.

Egyptian producer Gamal Al-Adl was Nelly Karim's agent who married her.

While tying the knot, Nelly joked: 'I don't know why I'm nervous, it's going to be a one-take only, no retakes.'

The newlyweds underwent a wedding photoshoot in the open air between the trees before the reception began, as they looked smitten and deeply in love before heading to the beach where the celebration was held.

Nelly stunned in a pencil-cut wedding gown by haute couture fashion house MAISON YEYA.

The henna night was supposed to take place last Sunday, and the wedding to be thrown the next day, but the death of Egyptian artist, Dalal Abdel Aziz, caused the postponement of both henna night and wedding for 3 days, to be held yesterday, Wednesday.

Nelly Karim had celebrated her engagement at the end of last July, to former squash player Hisham Ashour, in the presence of the family and some close friends.

Hisham Ashour's marriage to Nelly Karim is the first in his life, while Nelly Karim had previously married twice, the first at the age of 16 and gave birth to her two sons Karim and Youssef, then she married nutritionist Hani Abu Al-Naga, whom she separated in 2015, and she has Celia and Kinda with him.

Nelly Karim with her mother

