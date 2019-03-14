Sumaya Al Khashab: Marriage Delayed Me a Little! (Video)

Egyptian actress Sumaya al-Khashab said that the marriage took her away from work a bit. (Source: somaia elkhashab - Instagram)

In her first interview after releasing the teaser for her new video of her latest song "Batstaqwi" (You Man Up), Egyptian actress Sumaya al-Khashab said that the marriage took her away from work a bit.

The Egyptian beauty also expressed her anger at the frequent spread of rumors about her life with her husband, singer Ahmed Saad.

"Marriage delayed me, of course, because I care more about Ahmad than myself, and I help him with his job and support him and travel with him," she said.

She continued: "They talked a lot about our marriage in the press, I will not respond to them."

Egyptian actress Sumaya El Khashab released the teaser for the music video of her latest songs titled "Betstaqwa", which she dedicated to Arab women on International Women's Day