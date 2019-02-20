Summer Vibes and Fireworks at swyp Beach Canteen

Get your beach picnic checklist ready (Dubai Tourism)

Summer always arrives in Dubai a little early, and we’re not talking about the season. The sun, sand and waves align for prime beachside downtime and with Dubai Food Festival spicing up the season, the city’s turning up the heat at every avenue. It's time to get the beach body you actually want at the always fun, fresh and festive swyp Beach Canteen, an alfresco food carnival taking place at Jumeirah Beach from 21 February to 9 March.

Food glorious food

As much a feast as a fiesta, swyp Beach Canteen is home to not one but three food zones that are serving daily specials. The cooking court is a big highlight this year, where attendees can catch interactive cooking demos and sessions by regional and local chefs. The second course is at the Food Piazza, showcasing delicious homegrown food concepts from across the Emirates. Top it off at 7UP-Fido’s Food Truck Alley for quick bites, zesty entertainment and the first-ever beachside carousel.

A hearty side of family fun

Have your fill of fitness at swyp Beach Canteen’s Family Fun Zone, the largest section at the venue. Obstacle courses, immersive workshops, rides and a sports court will keep you moving, while a Nintendo Switch lounge, hands-on activities and live illusionist shows will ensure you’re entertained. There’s days worth of fun packed into this endlessly exciting area. There is even a nanny service and toddler gym for the little ones.

The best part: the Family Fun Zone is located right across the newly-introduced Family Food Piazza, which features its own spread of exciting menus and kids meals, so parents can enjoy the food scene without straying too far from the children.

Dessert for days

Treat your sweet tooth to mouthwatering desserts. Insta-worthy molecular gastronomy courtesy of The Inventing Room, piping hot mini-doughnuts by DOH and cinnamon-drizzled delights from Churros by YBRd are just a few of the countless homegrown dessert spots to enjoy at swyp Beach Canteen. Gather your friends to mix-and-match a lavish spread of desserts you’ll be dreaming about for days after.

More than just munching



There’s no scene without a soundtrack, which is why swyp Beach Canteen has lined up a roll call of incredible entertainment at the swyp Stage all day, every day. Expect exciting competitions, dazzling performances by talented artists and concerts by the region’s rising stars to add to the event’s flavour. Stick around after 8pm every Wednesday to Saturday so you can catch a movie outdoors, with the best theatre snacks in town.

Fantastic fireworks

Along with the fireworks in your mouth from all the delectable food, you can expect actual fireworks over the horizon. The sky above swyp Beach Canteen will light up with breathtaking pyrotechnics on 21 February, 1 March and 9 March at 8:35pm, with a special show commemorating the Kuwait National Day on 25 February. Gather yourself a picnic dinner and find a spot on the sand to catch the remarkable displays.

