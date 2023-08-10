ALBAWABA - Taylor Swift's 1989 album coming soon, but this time, with Taylor's twist.

Taylor Swift announces she will be releasing 1989 (Taylor’s Version) in October. The singer took to her Twitter page to share the exciting news.

Originally released in 2014, Swift will be releasing her 1989 album but her own version of it, she shared: "Surprise!! 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is on its way to you!"

She added: "The 1989 album changed my life in countless ways, and it fills me with such excitement to announce that my version of it will be out October 27th. To be perfectly honest, this is my most FAVORITE re-record I’ve ever done because the 5 From The Vault tracks are so insane."

She went on to tell her fans to pre-order the upcoming album and attached a link for orders.

The original 1989 album consists of 16 songs, and for the 1989 Taylor's Version, the singer will be adding 5 more never been heard songs, making the new re-recorded album containing 21 songs.

1989 (Taylor’s Version) will be Swift’s fourth “Version,” the previous three are, Fearless (Taylor’s Version), Red (Taylor’s Version) and Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).

Taylor offered one of the album's bonus tracks, "New Romantics," as a surprise offering.

By Alexandra Abumuhor