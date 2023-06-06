Taylor Swift swallows a bug on camera

ALBAWABA - Taylor Swift accidentally swallowed a bug during her concert in Chicago.

During Taylor Swift's latest performance in Chicago, she was having a chat with her crowd, when she suddenly started coughing, and turned her back to the audience.

can you believe A BUG went to the eras tour AND met taylor swift and I DIDNT???? pic.twitter.com/7QnsktOV6g — zaynah / finals season (@peaceofseven) June 5, 2023

Swift then told her fans that she accidentally swallowed a bug and joked: "Oh, delicious," she added: "Is there any chance that none of you saw that?"

In the same concert, Swift got emotional as she performed a song before news of her split from Matty Healy was made public on Monday.

Matt Healy and Taylor Swift dated for around two months before calling it quits.

Swift's voice broke as she was holding back her tears while she was performing, a piano version of her breakup song, "I Don't Wanna Live Forever."

I Don't Wanna Live Forever was recorded by Swift and former One Direction member Zayn Malik for the soundtrack of the 2017 film Fifty Shades Darker.

It was written by Swift, Sam Dew, and Jack Antonoff.

Neither Healy nor Swift have made any comments about their rumored relationship or split as of yet.

