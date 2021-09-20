Surprise It's Twins! Ashley Graham Reveals The Sex of Her Babies

Pregnant Ashley Graham reveals she’s having twin boys.

Graham took to her Instagram to share her reaction when she first found out she was having twins.

In the clip, it shows Graham and her husband Justin Ervin from a sonogram appointment, and Graham asks, “Is that twins?”

The clip then cuts to Graham exclaiming, “That’s a penis!” before inquiring about the sex of the second baby.

“That’s a boy too,” the doctor confirms.

"Are you serious? We're gonna have three boys?" she says with a laugh as Ervin adds in disbelief, "You are kidding me!"

The couple are already parents to baby boy Isaac Menelik who was born on Jan. 18, 2020.

Ashley confirmed her second pregnancy in July of this year.

Posting a photo of herself cradling her baby bump. "The past year has been full of tiny surprises, big griefs, familiar beginnings and new stories," she captioned the pic, taken by Justin. "I'm just beginning to process and celebrate what this next chapter means for us."