Suzan Najm Aldeen Responds to Criticism Over Rubbing Her Foot at a Public Festival (Video)

Syrian actress Suzan Najm Aldeen responded to criticism she received over the viral video of her taking off her shoe and rubbing her foot while she sat in the front row at the Fujairah Arts Festival.

In an interview with The Insider Bel Arabi, Suzan revealed that she was surprised about the buzz the video had generated.

Suzan explained the situation, saying that she took off her shoe because her feet got tired from walking on uneven ground at the festival. She said she was about to fall more than once because of the bumpy grass, so she decided to abandon beauty and chose to walk in comfort instead.

She said: “I don't care about what's being said about me, that I attempt to do these things to stir controversy. I am at peace with myself and I only do the things that makes Suzan comfortable and I am very real. There is nothing that annoys me.”