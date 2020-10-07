Syrian Folk Singer Saria Al Sawas Tests Positive for Coronavirus & Her Health Condition Is CRITICAL!

Local Syrian media has revealed that the 39-year-old Syrian folk singer Saria Al Sawas was infected with the new Coronavirus, and has been admitted to a hospital in Lebanon to follow the treatment protocol.

Sources close to the artist indicated that she is currently under quarantine at the American University Hospital in Beirut, confirming that her health condition is critical, amid great sadness from her fans.

Yesterday, Saria Al Sawas Instagram admin posted a picture of her along with her children captioning it: "We love you so much mama. May God heal you. We miss you so much."

Three weeks ago, Al Sawas posted a video while she was undergoing the Coronavirus test, at the time she said that the result was negative.

Saria Al Sawas is a Syrian artist, born in the city of Tal Kalakh in the countryside of Homs. She became famous after her success in the folk art style, then left Syria during the war, and moved between Lebanon, the Emirates and Kuwait.