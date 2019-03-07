Tamer Ashour Releases “Ayam” From His Upcoming Album

Ashour just released his new song “Ayam” from his upcoming album (Source: Tamer Ashour - Facebook)

Follow > Disable alert for Tamer Ashour Follow >

Tamer Ashour is an Egyptian singer and composer, he didn’t only break our hearts with his new album but he broke records as well, Ashour’s recently released video’s ranked 3rd on trending videos! He’s always criticized for causing not only depression but long hysterical crying episodes!

He just released his new song “Ayam” from his upcoming album that everyone has been anticipating.

Every time he releases a new album, people are prepared with their jokingly comical segments. More like “he’s the only sponsor of our dose of sorrow and despair” or “why is he doing this to us?”, “needing to steer clear from all sharp objects or anything you can use to commit suicide when listening to Ashour.”

Even though his songs tear the sadness out of our hearts, and might make some of us slit their wrists open after listening to the first chorus, we still love him! I think his songs actually come in handy for the days when you just want to listen to something depressing for no reason. After a breakup or when you’re on your period, he’s your go-to singer, trust me.