Tamer Hosni Releases a New Ramadan Song Featuring His Kids

Tamer Hosni just released a new song dedicated to the holy month of Ramadan.

The new track which is titled 'Ramadan Kareem' (Happy Ramadan) was released on the singer's official Youtube page, and is featured by Hosni's kids, daughters Tallia and Amaya, in addition to his son Adam.

'Ramdan Kareem' was written by Mohammad Mustafa Malak, and produced by Muhammad Yasser.

Tamer announced the collaboration with his three children as a choir when he shared the video for it, where he commented: 'Ramdan Kareem song, choir sung by Talia, Amaia and Adam, the singer also added that it was the first his children were in the studio with him.

Hosni has been pretty active during this holy month of Ramadan, as he participated a in a few ads such as, Xiaomi Inc. , in collab with Alsafy Group, Tamer alo participated in a Ramadan ad for egyfoodbank, in addition to a ZED Eygpt Ramdan ad, and finally an advertisement for ebank Egypt.