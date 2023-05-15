Tamer Hosny reveals why he cried on stage

ALBAWABA - Tamer Hosny shared why he got emotional and cried on stage during a Kuwait concert.

Egyptian singer Tamer Hosny revealed the reason why he got emotional on stage and shed tears as he performed his song "Irjaili" (Come Back to Me).

Hosny shared a statement with his followers on Instagram saying: "This is a summary from my Kuwait concert, I am going to write about the moment that I went through with the crowd, and at the end of the video is a moment of love that I will never forget."

He added: "Sometimes the artist gets emotional and reaches a moment of sincerity and unity with the song, which makes the performer weak on the inside since the artist is a human being and the number of happiness and love when the audience feels this unity, that gives me courage, Thank you from the bottom of my heart.

After the concert, Hosny shared a thank you a message to the audience and pinned a series of pictures of the concert, he wrote: " Thank you Kuwait. I will never forget the beauty and sophistication of your hearts and the feeling that I experienced with you other than the number of amazing attendance really thank you for the love I saw, thank you from all my heart."