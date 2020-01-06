Tarek Alarian Makes His First Comment on Separation From Assala

Egyptian director Tarek Alarian finally broke his silence regarding his divorce from Syrian singer Assala, expressing his grief over the end of his relationship, stressing that he will still have all the respect for her.

Tarek shared a picture of himself and Assala with his 381k followers on Instagram, announcing the separation officially, saying:

"Unfortunately we reached the end of this chapter. I will always love and respect this beautiful soul, forever the mother of my children @assala_official"

Assala had first announced the separation this morning via an Instagram post, after a marriage that lasted more than 10 years.