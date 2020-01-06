Assala Officially Separates From Husband Tarek Alarian.. This Is What She Wrote

Syrian songstress Assala Nasri has just announced her separation officially and completely from her husband, director Tarek Alarian, through a message she posted on Instagram.
Assala wrote:
"Good morning .. It is with great regret and sorrow that I announce my complete separation from the father of my sons (Adam and Ali), and I wish everyone not to intrude into details, out of concern for my feelings that perished and those of my children."
She continued:
"As usual, I will strive to master my responsibility towards my children, and nothing will discourage me from completing my work honorably, and for as long as your good hearts are with me and you give the support that I desperately need".
Assala concluded her post by promising her fans to take care of her family and children, saying:
"I will always remain the loyal Assala to her big and small families, and for my work my utmost effort that equals your ambitions for me, this is a destiny of the Lord of the worlds and I believe in God and his justice and his ability".
صباح الخير ... بمنتهى الأسف والحزن أُعلن إنفصالي نهائيّاً عنّ والد أبنائي (آدم وعلي ) ، وأتمنّى على الجميع عدم الدّخول في التّفاصيل ، حرصاً على مشاعري الّتي هلكت ومشاعر أولادي ، وأنا كعادتي سأحرص على إتقان مسؤوليتي تجاه أبنائي ، ولنّ يُثنيني همّ على إتمام عملي بالشّكل المُشرّف ، ولطالما قلوبكم الطيّبه معي ودعمكم الّذي أحتاجه جدّاً ، سأبقى دائماً أصاله المُخلصه لعائلتها الكبيرة والصغيرة ، ولعملي كلّ جهدي بأنّ يوازي طموحكم بي ، هذا قدر من ربّ العالمين وأنا أؤمن بالله وبقضائه وقدره #أصاله
