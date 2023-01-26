Tatum: I was a stripper, I have to tell my daughter

ALBAWABA - Channing Tatum just revealed that he is willing to tell his daughter that he was a stripper back in the day.

Before shooting to fame, actor Channing Tatum used to work as a stripper at a local nightclub called "Chan Crawford."

channing tatum was a stripper? i was today years old pic.twitter.com/seG25J2Obo — primadonna (@versaceschanel) March 24, 2020

And in 2010, the actor revealed that he wanted to make a movie about his experience working in the industry, which is what lead to Tatum starring in Magic Mike.

In a recent interview, Tatum opened up about if he will ever open up to his 9-year-old daughter about working as a stripper.

He shared: "When she’s old enough to watch them, we’ll have that conversation. There’s no version of me not having the conversation of ‘Dad didn’t just do them in movies, I was an actual stripper,’ so I’m not gonna lie to her.”

Alexandra Abumuhor