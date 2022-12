Taylor gets her own wax figure in Dubai

Madame Tussauds Dubai announced that a wax figure of country music star turned pop queen Taylor Swift is the latest figure to join its incredible line-up of famous personalities.

This marks the first international addition to the hugely popular attraction since it opened on Bluewaters in October of last year.

Taylor Swift is one of the most successful recording artists of her generation and recognized as an inspiration to young women all over the world.

Her like-for-like figure, donned in a brand-new look, makes its appearance in the Dubai incarnation of the world-famous attraction, which already features an array of impressive wax figures - royalty, global leaders, VIPs from stage and screen, regional stars and sporting giants included.

Taylor Swift’s handcrafted figure has been styled to reflect the romantic, nostalgia-tinged aesthetic she debuted with folklore, her critically acclaimed, Grammy Award-winning eighth studio album.

Taking direct inspiration from the Stella McCartney look that she went on to showcase at the 55th Academy of Country Music Awards in 2020, Taylor Swift’s wax figure sports understatedly glamorous make up, with her hair in natural waves framing her face.

An effortlessly sophisticated outfit consisting of a long-sleeved, subtly shimmering plum-colored turtle neck top and fitted, high-waisted trousers accessorized with black strappy heels and a simple gold bracelet complete the elegant ensemble. Adding a fitting sense of music royalty extravagance to her get-up, Taylor Swift’s figure holds an authentic, hand crafted Gibson Acoustic guitar.

Madame Tussauds Dubai reveals their new #TaylorSwift wax figure. What are your thoughts? 👀



📸: Madame Tussauds Dubai pic.twitter.com/duAajuaBVf — VirginRadioWinnipeg (@VirginRadioWPG) December 6, 2022

The arrival of Taylor Swift’s wax figure at the must-visit attraction gives ‘Swifties’ the chance to snap selfies and shimmy up to a remarkably lifelike replica of their hero singer-songwriter.

It also ties in with an exciting upgrade to the A-List Music Party Room, one of seven interactive themed zones within the attraction.

Ensuring that the atmosphere delivers on its promise to give visitors a ‘party to end all party’s’ experience, the popular dance floor feature has also been enhanced with all-new interactive projections, allowing fans to throw shapes and show off their moves like never before.