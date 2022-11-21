Taylor Swift makes history at the AMAs

Taylor Swift swept the board at the American Music Awards, taking home all six of the awards she was nominated for.



The pop megastar won the biggest prize of the night, Artist of the Year, for the seventh time and her re-recorded 'Red (Taylor’s Version)' was crowned Favourite Pop Album and Favourite Country Album.



Taylor's music video for 'All Too Well (Taylor's Version)' - which stars Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien - was named Favourite Music Video

The 'Shake It Off' hitmaker was also named Favourite Female Pop Artist and Female Country Artist.



The 32-year-old musician is now the most-awarded star in the history of the AMAs with 40 wins, followed by Michael Jackson (26), Whitney Houston (22) and Kenny Rogers (19).

🏆 | Most awarded #AMAs artist in HISTORY — that’s a real fucking legacy! pic.twitter.com/YrTiChhG5p — Taylor Swift News 🕰️ (@TSwiftNZ) November 21, 2022





During her acceptance speech for Artist of the Year at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday (20.11.22), the 'Karma' hitmaker admitted she has her fans to thank for her "happiness".



She said: “In the past few years, I have released more music than I did in the decade preceding that.



“I really feel like that’s down to the fact that you, the fans, made it clear that you wanted to hear lots of music … I found that the more music I made [and] the more music I put out, the happier I was.”



She continued: “I have the fans to thank, essentially, for my happiness. I love you more than I can say. I cannot express how unbelievable it is to me that I get to do this and that you still care. So, thank you underlined with 13 exclamation points.”



Beyonce's haul included Favourite Female R'n'B Artist and Favourite R'n'B Album for 'Renaissance'.



K-Pop megastars BTS received two awards for Favourite Group and Favourite K-Pop Artist and made history as they've won the former prize four times.



Harry Styles, Kendrick Lamar and Bad Bunny all took home two prizes each.



Lionel Richie was honoured with this year's Icon Award.



Performers included Stevie Wonder, Pink, Dove Cameron, and special guest Cardi B joined GloRilla for a surprise performance of 'Tomorrow 2'.



The bash was hosted by Wayne Brady.



Artist of the Year

Taylor Swift



New Artist of the Year

Dove Cameron



Collaboration of the Year

Elton John and Dua Lipa 'Cold Heart – PNAU Remix



Favourite Touring Artist

Coldplay



Favourite Music Video

Taylor Swift 'All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)'



Favourite Male Pop Artist

Harry Styles



Favourite Female Pop Artist

Taylor Swift



Favourite Pop Duo or Group

BTS



Favourite Pop Album

'Taylor Swift Red (Taylor’s Version)'



Favourite Pop Song

Harry Styles 'As It Was'



Favourite Male Country Artist

Morgan Wallen



Favourite Female Country Artist



Taylor Swift



Favourite Country Duo or Group

Dan + Shay



Favourite Country Album

Taylor Swift - 'Red (Taylor’s Version)'



Favourite Country Song

Morgan Wallen 'Wasted on You'



Favourite Male Hip-Hop Artist

Kendrick Lamar



Favourite Female Hip-Hop Artist

Nicki Minaj



Favourite Hip-Hop Album

Kendrick Lamar - 'Mr. Morale and The Big Steppers'



Favourite Hip-Hop Song

Future ft. Drake and Tems 'WAIT FOR U'



Favourite Male R'n'B Artist

Chris Brown



Favourite Female R'n'B Artist

Beyoncé



Favourite R'n'B Album

Beyoncé - 'Renaissance'



Favourite R'n'B Song:



Wizkid ft. Tems - 'Essence'



Favourite Male Latin Artist

Bad Bunny



Favourite Female Latin Artist

Anitta



Favourite Latin Duo or Group

Yahritza Y Su Esencia



Favourite Latin Album



Bad Bunny - 'Un Verano Sin Ti'



Favourite Latin Song

Sebastián Yatra - 'Dos Oruguitas'



Favourite Rock Artist

Machine Gun Kelly



Favourite Rock Song

Måneskin - 'Beggin’'



Favourite Rock Album

Ghost - 'Impera'



Favourite International Artist

for KING and COUNTRY



Favourite Gospel Artist

Tamela Mann



Favourite Dance/Electronic Artist

Marshmello



Favourite Soundtrack -

'Elvis'



Favourite Afrobeats Artist

Wizkid



Favourite K-Pop Artist

BTS