Taylor Swift Releases a New Version of ‘Wildest Dreams’

Taylor Swift drops a surprise new version of her 2014 hit single 'Wildest Dreams.

Swift decided to release the new version as it was trending on TikTok, and the singer thought that the crowd deserve to hear her own version of the song.

“Saw you guys got ‘Wildest Dreams’ trending on TikTok, thought you should have my version,” Swift said on Twitter.

And soon after Taylor released the new song, it passed the 2 million plays mark on Spotify.

In its original version from seven years ago, “Wildest Dreams” reached No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 and went to No. 1 on the Mainstream Top 40 and Adult Top 40 charts.

Production credits that were released along with the track on DSPs seem to solve the mystery of who would be co-producing “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” with her. The producers are listed as Christopher Rowe, Shellback and Swift. Shellback co-produced the original 2014 version with Max Martin, who apparently did not make the return trip to work on this re-recording.