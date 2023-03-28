Taylor Swift wins at iHeartRadio Awards

ALBAWABA - Taylor Swift and Harry Styles are among the winners at Monday's iHeartRadio Music Awards ceremony.

Pop star Taylor Swift took home the ward for the song of the year for her hit single, Anti-Hero and also received the iHeartRadio Innovator Award.

Her innovator award was handed to her by Phoebe Bridgers, and thanked her for inspiring her to become a song writer.

Anti Hero was also nominated for Best Lyrics and Best Music Video, Swift was also nominated for best fan army and artist of the year.

British singer Harry Styles took the award for artist of the year. However, the singer did not show up for the ceremony, but gave his thanks for the Artist of the Year Award in a prerecorded video.