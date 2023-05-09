  1. Home
Taylor Swift's new man Matty Healy insults muslims

Alexandra Abumuhor

Alexandra Abumuhor

Published May 9th, 2023 - 02:34 GMT
This joke sparked widespread anger

ALBAWABA - Taylor Swift's new rumored boyfriend caught insulting muslims. 

Taylor Swift's new rumored lover, Matty Healy insulted muslims around the world, and shocked the world, specifically Swift's fans, Swifties

After new romance allegations, Swifties were quick to check Healy's social media platforms, and were able to find a certain tweet that attacks muslims. 

The tweet read: "You start dating a muslim girl then, BOOM." the tweet was a terrorism joke, that insulted many around the globe. 

This joke sparked widespread anger among the audience, especially the fans of Swift, people went on to criticized Healy and called him a racist for linking Islam with terrorism, bombing and explosion.

 

 

