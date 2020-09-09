'Te Amo Tanto'! Ricky Martin Celebrates His Syrian Husband's Birthday in the Most Romantic Way (Pictures)

King of Latin pop Ricky Martin, 48, has recently celebrated his Swedish-Syrian husband' 36 birthday "Jwan Yosef."

Ricky, who's real name is Enrique Martín Morales, shared a picture with his 14.6 million followers on Instagram while standing with his husband Jwan gazing into the horizon.

The shot was taken from behind showing the couple's muscular toros as they were wearing trunks.

The Latin star wrote a romantic caption in Spanish "¡Feliz cumpleaños mi alma! Te amo tanto" which means "Happy birthday my soul! I love so much" adding few love heart emojis.

The Swedish-Syrian artist went back to his origins leaving a comment to his Puerto Rican husband that said "BABA" with few eye-hearted emojis.

In return, Yosef had posted another picture of the same location, but it was a colored version and from a different angle.

He captioned it: "Birthdays keep getting better," revealing their location to be in Malibu, California.