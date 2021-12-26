Teaser for Farah Zeynep Abdullah’s New Film Is Here

Online fans of the Turkish actress Farah Zeynep Abdullah have been thrilled to watch the trailer for her new movie; Bergen.

Farah Zeynep Abdullah has posted the 1:05 minute teaser on her official Instagram profile, promising her fans an extraordinary film experience.

The film titled Bergen will tell the tragic story of the late Turkish singer Bergen who died in 1989 at the age of 31.

Farah Zeynep Abdullah will be portraying Bergen, who was a quite popular singer before she lost her life to violence by her ex-husband.

In 1982, Bergen lost sight of one of her eyes after her then-husband threw nitric acid at her face. She then got divorced from him and insisted on advancing her music career, while he was sentenced to jail. However, he attacked Bergen again after leaving prison.

In the summer of 1989, as she was promoting her album Yıllar Affetmez, he targeted her with six shots fired by her ex-husband, ending her life.