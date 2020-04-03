Tekashi 6ix9ine Temporarily Out of Jail Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Tekashi 6ix9ine has been released from prison amid coronavirus concerns.

The 23-year-old rapper - whose real name is Daniel Hernandez - was jailed for two years in December on charges relating to attempted murder, conspiracy to distribute heroin, and firearms-offences, but is now set to be "immediately" released over fears he may catch the respiratory illness.

Tekashi suffers from asthma, and so is considered at "high-risk" of developing complications and potentially dying if infected with coronavirus.

According to Page Six, a Manhattan federal court judge has ordered Tekashi is to be released from federal custody and into home confinement, where he will serve out the rest of his sentence.

The order by Judge Paul Engelmayer said the rapper should be released "immediately" from the private prison in Queens where he is being held in the custody of US Marshals.

This means Tekashi - who was due to be released early on July 31 - will serve his remaining four months in "home incarceration" at an address approved by his probation officer, and will be tracked by GPS to make sure he doesn't leave the property.



Engelmayer wrote in his order: "The defendant must remain at his residence except to seek any necessary medical treatment or to visit his attorney, in each instance with prior notice and approval by the Probation Department."

The judge had originally denied a request for Tekashi to be placed in home confinement last week, after he claimed it was up to the Federal Bureau of Prisons to handle changes to an inmates incarceration.

But after Tekashi's lawyer Lance Lazzaro wrote another letter to Engelmayer stating he has purview over his compassionate release request, the judge agreed to grant the request, and ordered prosecutors to say if they opposed the move.

US Attorney Geoffrey Berman wrote in response: "In the event the Court finds 'extraordinary and compelling reasons' presented by the defendant's medical condition, placing him at high risk during the COVID-19 outbreak, the Government does not oppose the defendant's motion for compassionate release."