Just Like Nana! Haifa Wehbe's Granddaughters Draw Attention With Their Acting Skills.. Watch 

It seems that Zainab Fayyad, daughter of Lebanese singer and actress Haifa Wehbe, decided to enter her two daughters to the limelight, which might lead them to become actresses just like their grandmother.

Fayyad shared on Instagram a video of her two daughters, Rahab and Daniella, while they were doing a sketch of the famous TV characters "Bakiza and Zaghloul".

Fayyad's followers admired the videos, commenting how clear it is that the two girls inherited their grandmother's talent and that they could become as popular as Haifa when they grow up.

Zainab Fayyad is the only daughter of Haifa Wehbe. She grew up with her father and aunt, after her mother left her for the sake of fame, and Zainab remained out of the spotlight for a very long time, but recently she decided to appear continuously, until she formed a mass base of admirers.