Thanks Kim, next... here's Pete's new lover

Pete Davidson is known for dating probably the hottest women in showbiz.

The former SNL star was famously engaged to pop star Ariana Grande before moving on with reality TV star Kim Kardashian, whom he dated for 9 months before calling it quits in August.

And now, the comic is allegedly dating model Emily Ratajkowski, as according to an anonymous source, the pair were spotted holding hands on a date in Brooklyn Saturday night.

And per sources, the pair have been talking for a few months now, and they really like each other, a source added that Davidson is in love with how intelligent Emily is.

Emily ended a four year marriage in September, she was married to film producer Sebastian Bear-McClard, and the duo co-parent son Sylvester who is just less than two years old.

By Alexandra Abumuhor