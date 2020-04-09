  1. Home
  That's Some Trans Boobs! Roddy Alves Complains About Gaining Weight During Lockdown in a Barbie Custom!

That's Some Trans Boobs! Roddy Alves Complains About Gaining Weight During Lockdown in a Barbie Custom!

Published April 9th, 2020 - 12:27 GMT
Roddy Alves

Roddy Alves, previously known as Rodrigo, has been spending quarantine time at her house in London, after airports were shut down due to Coronavirus, preventing her from returning to her home country, Brazil.

Roddy, who has one million followers on Instagram, has been posting bold outfits putting her plastic assets on display.

Recently, she complained about gaining a few pounds during lockdown, and posted an audacious picture on Instagram wearing a barbie outfit and a crown.

Alves captioned the image:

"Gained few pounds while on #lockdown but still feeling like a #princess ! #stayhome and stay #beautiful #girls #hairextensions by @richyhairuk done by @claudioiaio 👩🏼 #dress by @brendaponde #barbie #doll".

Rodrigo Alves: 'I Thought I Would Never Be Allowed on TV Again as a TRANS WOMAN' (Video)

