That's Too Short Ma'am! Sulaf Fawakherji Dons a Romper Next To Salma Al-Masri (Picture)

A picture of Syrian actresses Salma Al-Masri and Sulaf Fawakherji went viral on social media after celebrity gossip page @syrian.drama.star on Instagram shared it with their nearly half a million followers.

The two stars were attending an event, and the audience admired their friendship as well as the picture they took together.

Salma was praised for her choice of fashion as she dazzled in a black jumpsuit and accessorized herself with several silver necklaces, prompting fans to stress that she maintained her classy taste in style and acting.

It wasn't the same scenario for Sulaf, as commentators showered her with criticism and described her outfit as "tacky" and inappropriate for her age.

One follower wrote: "I swear to God if we urged you to discredit the Syrian beauty, you wouldn't do that," and another one wrote: "Sulaf still thinks she's young, but Salma is the chic and elegant."

Sulaf Fawakherji has been under fire since her latest series Chicago Street was released a couple of months ago, initially for the bold promotional series poster where she stood in front of actor Mahyar Kaddour and they looked like they were about to share a smooch.

Later while the series is being broadcast, Sulaf and Mahyar didn't disappoint their fans and they actually did share a kiss in a romantic scene.