The Weeknd Scrapped an Entire Album After his Split with Selena Gomez!

The Weeknd scrapped a whole album he wrote before his split with Selena Gomez.



The 28-year-old singer dropped 'My Dear Melancholy,' in March, five months after the pair went their separate ways, and he has revealed he had a "very upbeat" record written but decided to abandon the project following their break up.

He said: "Prior to 'Melancholy', I had a whole album written, done, which wasn't melancholy at all because it was a different time in my life.



"It was very upbeat - it was beautiful. I don't want to perform something that I don't feel."



When asked if fans will ever get to hear the axed album, the 'I Feel It Coming' hitmaker - who dated Selena for almost a year - replied: "Never."



The Weeknd - whose real name is Abel Tesfaye - admitted 'My Dear Melancholy,' was "therapeutic" to make because it felt as though he was "closing" a chapter in his life.



Speaking to TIME magazine, he added: "I don't want to open that Pandora's box, talking about relationships.

"You want to get it out. It's like you close a chapter."



This comes after The Weeknd hinted in his song 'Call Out My Name' - the first track on 'Melancholy' - that he had offered Selena his kidney.



Selena underwent a major operation last summer after she developed lupus nephritis - one of the complications of lupus - and her best friend Francia Raisa gave her one of her kidneys after hers had started to fail.



In one section of the lyrics, he sings: "I said I didn't feel nothing baby, but I lied / I almost cut a piece of myself for your life."



In another part of the song, he sings: "Guess I was just another pit stop / 'Til you made up your mind / You just wasted my time/ We found each other / I helped you out of a broken place / You gave me comfort / But falling for you was my mistake."



