thejamjar From Afar

Feeling creative and looking for a platform to engage with Dubai’s thriving art community? Look no further than thejamjar’s social media initiative that has been inspiring artists to create. Watch out for the regular prompts posted on their Instagram account @thejamjardubai and learn new art forms such as coffee painting, pointillism, lettering, 3D illusions and more. Work on your pieces from home in the comfort of your own space and use the hashtag #thejamjarfromafar to get featured on their Instagram stories.



Expect a line-up of simple techniques every Saturday and Monday at 11am, that you can explore without having to look for too many materials. With the same old love for art and a new way to play with it, go online to paint the canvas and keep your creative instincts alive.

Date 01 April - 30 April 2020 Category Arts , Experiences Website https://www.instagram.com/thejamjardubai/