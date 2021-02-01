'There’s no One I Have More Fun With' Jessica Biel Celebrate Justin Timberlake's Birthday!

Actress Jessica Biel celebrated the 40th birthday of her husband, pop music star Justin Timberlake, with an Instagram post on Sunday.

"There's no one I have more fun with, have more laughs with, feel more deeply for, and have more history with. I honor you today, baby. And wish you the most creative and fulfilling year to date. Happy 40th, my love," Biel, 38, wrote.

The post included a photo of Timberlake wearing a birthday crown and grinning at a tall stack of pancakes and fruit.

The gallery of images also showed the couple at a baseball game, awards show, and golf course.

Biel and Timberlake married in 2012. They Welcomed their second son Phineas in September. They are also the parents of 5-year-old Silas.