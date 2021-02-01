'There’s no One I Have More Fun With' Jessica Biel Celebrate Justin Timberlake's Birthday!

  1. Home
Published February 1st, 2021 - 09:08 GMT
Biel and Timberlake married in 2012.
The post included a photo of Timberlake wearing a birthday crown

Actress Jessica Biel celebrated the 40th birthday of her husband, pop music star Justin Timberlake, with an Instagram post on Sunday.

"There's no one I have more fun with, have more laughs with, feel more deeply for, and have more history with. I honor you today, baby. And wish you the most creative and fulfilling year to date. Happy 40th, my love," Biel, 38, wrote.

The post included a photo of Timberlake wearing a birthday crown and grinning at a tall stack of pancakes and fruit.

The gallery of images also showed the couple at a baseball game, awards show, and golf course.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Biel and Timberlake married in 2012. They Welcomed their second son Phineas in September. They are also the parents of 5-year-old Silas.

 

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © UPI, 2021. All Rights Reserved.

