There is no Greater Love! Naomi Campbell Celebrates The Birth of Her Firstborn

The 50-year-old supermodel announced Tuesday that she is a mom to a newborn daughter.

Campbell shared the news on Instagram alongside a photo of her cradling her baby girl's feet.

"A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother, So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love," she captioned the post.

Actresses Zoe Saldana and Jodie Turner-Smith and fashion designer Marc Jacobs were among those to congratulate Campbell in the comments.

"oh my goodness congrats lady! What a blessing!!!" Saldana wrote.

"Many many many congratulations to you and your family -- the village that will now rally around you and support you in cultivating that little angel!!!! What an incredible blessing!!!" Turner-Smith added.

"Oh my God!!!!! Today is the day?? How absolutely incredible. How lucky she is and how lucky you are! What a wonderful Mother you will be. Blessings all around," Jacobs said.

Campbell did not share other details about the birth. She previously sparked adoption rumors in May 2019 when she posted a photo with a baby on Mother's Day. She denied adopting at the time.

Campbell discussed her desire to have kids in an interview with the Evening Standard in 2017.

"I think about having children all the time," she said. "But now with the way science is, I think I can do it when I want."