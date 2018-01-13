This Oscar-Winning Actor will Star in Quentin Tarantino's Ninth Movie

Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio has signed on to star in writer-director Quentin Tarantino's ninth film.(Source: Tinseltown - Shutterstock)

Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio has signed on to star in writer-director Quentin Tarantino's ninth film.

The pair previously collaborated on 2012's Django Unchained.

Deadline.com reported DiCaprio will play an aging actor in Tarantino's as-yet-untitled film, which is set in Los Angeles during the summer of 1969 when the Manson Family murders took place.

Variety said DiCaprio had been in negotiations for months about joining the project.

Sony is scheduled to release the movie on Aug. 9, 2019, which would coincide with the 50th anniversary of the slayings of nine people, including pregnant actress Sharon Tate, at the hands of Charles Manson's followers.

Margot Robbie, Tom Cruise, Al Pacino and Brad Pitt reportedly are also in consideration for roles in the picture.