This Oscar-Winning Actor will Star in Quentin Tarantino's Ninth Movie
Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio has signed on to star in writer-director Quentin Tarantino's ninth film.(Source: Tinseltown - Shutterstock)
Follow >
Click here to add Al Pacino as an alert
Disable alert for Al Pacino,
Click here to add Brad Pitt as an alert
Disable alert for Brad Pitt,
Click here to add Charles Manson as an alert
Disable alert for Charles Manson,
Click here to add Leonardo DiCaprio as an alert
Disable alert for Leonardo DiCaprio,
Click here to add Los Angeles as an alert
Disable alert for Los Angeles,
Click here to add Margot Robbie as an alert
Disable alert for Margot Robbie,
Click here to add Quentin Tarantino as an alert
Disable alert for Quentin Tarantino,
Click here to add Sharon Tate as an alert
Disable alert for Sharon Tate,
Click here to add Sony as an alert
Disable alert for Sony,
Click here to add Tom Cruise as an alert
Disable alert for Tom Cruise
Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio has signed on to star in writer-director Quentin Tarantino's ninth film.
The pair previously collaborated on 2012's Django Unchained.
Deadline.com reported DiCaprio will play an aging actor in Tarantino's as-yet-untitled film, which is set in Los Angeles during the summer of 1969 when the Manson Family murders took place.
Variety said DiCaprio had been in negotiations for months about joining the project.
Sony is scheduled to release the movie on Aug. 9, 2019, which would coincide with the 50th anniversary of the slayings of nine people, including pregnant actress Sharon Tate, at the hands of Charles Manson's followers.
Margot Robbie, Tom Cruise, Al Pacino and Brad Pitt reportedly are also in consideration for roles in the picture.
EDITOR’S CHOICE
1 - 4 OF 12
Top Headlines
RELATED ARTICLES
- Oscar-winning director Quentin Tarantino headed to Jerusalem in July
- Seven things we learned from Quentin Tarantino at the Jerusalem Film Festival
- Affleck's Iranian drama scores big at the Golden Globes
- Affleck's Iranian drama scoops up top award at this year's Oscars
- Nine years, nine moments: The best of DIFF