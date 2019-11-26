T.I Makes Highly Controversial Comments About His Daughter's Virginity

The 39-year-old rapper and television personality appeared with his wife, Tameka "Tiny" Harris, on Monday's episode of Red Table Talk, where they addressed T.I.'s comments about his daughter Deyjah Harris' virginity.





T.I. faced heavy backlash this month after saying on the Ladies Like Us podcast that he takes Deyjah to the gynecologist to "check her hymen." He told Red Table Talk host Jada Pinkett Smith that his comments were misconstrued.

"Firstly, I came to clear up any misconceptions that have been surrounding how we interact and parent, and what is appropriate and inappropriate," T.I. said. "I think all this surrounds a conversation I was having in a very joking manner, when asked do how I deal with parenting in this day and age."

"From a place of truth, I began to embellish and exaggerate," he added of his remarks. "I think that a lot of people took it extremely literal."

T.I. and Harris said they both accompanied Deyjah to the gynecologist on two occasions, when Deyjah was 15 and 16 years old. Deyjah is now 18.

"My intentions, I think have been terribly misconstrued and misconceived," T.I. said. "Let me set this record straight -- I never said I was in any exam room, that is an assumption. That is a falsity. I never said that it was being done present day, as an 18-year-old. I never said that her mother wasn't present."

"This false narrative has just been sensationalized," he added.

T.I. said he's sorry for embarrassing Deyjah with his remarks.

"I am incredibly apologetic to her for that," he said. "Not to any of these other strangers, or any of these weirdos, who just kind of toss lies around."

Ladies Like Us hosts Nazanin Mandi and Nadia Moham apologized for their reactions to T.I.'s comments in an Instagram post last week.

"To everyone confused, angry and hurt by the recent episode of Ladies Like Us, we want to start off by saying that we sincerely apologize for our knee jerk reaction to the uncomfortable topic. We were completely caught off guard/shocked and looking back, we should have reacted much differently in the moment," the pair wrote.

"We support and love Women and feel that their bodies are theirs to do as they wish," they added.

T.I. is parent to Deyjah with singer Ms. Niko. He also has three children with Harris and two sons with Lashon Dixon.