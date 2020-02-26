Tia Dib Receives Advice From Mommy Nawal El Zoghbi.. What Was It?

  1. Home
Published February 26th, 2020 - 11:11 GMT
Nawal was asked to give an advice to her daughter (source: @tiaadib & @nawalelzoghbi Instagram)

Lebanese golden star Nawal El Zoghbi appeared recently on the talk show Menna O Jer, making headlines shortly after.

During the show, Nawal was asked to give advice to her daughter Tia Dib, and her response was:

"I love her so much, she is my heart and my life. I advise her to she love herself, because Tia does not love herself, and I hope that she studies hard and thinks about her future."

