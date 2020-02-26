Tia Dib Receives Advice From Mommy Nawal El Zoghbi.. What Was It?

Lebanese golden star Nawal El Zoghbi appeared recently on the talk show Menna O Jer, making headlines shortly after.
During the show, Nawal was asked to give advice to her daughter Tia Dib, and her response was:
"I love her so much, she is my heart and my life. I advise her to she love herself, because Tia does not love herself, and I hope that she studies hard and thinks about her future."
نوال الزغبي لابنتها تيا: حبي حالك وانا بحبك#mtvlebanon #منا_وجر pic.twitter.com/gc8cHhvhDf— MTV Lebanon (@mtvlebanon) February 25, 2020
