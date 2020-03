Beautiful millennial Tia Dib, daughter of Lebanese singer Nawal El Zoghbi, shared a new snap with her 58.1k followers on Instagram.

Tia wore a black crop top and hot shorts while holding a donut, captioning the shot, "Sunday Funday."

However, Dib's wrist caught the most attention, as she debuted a new tattoo that read "Nawal," in honor of her mother.