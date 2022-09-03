Tiffany Haddish Gets Accused of Child Sexual Abuse

Earlier on Tuesday, a 22 year old accused comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish and fellow comedian Aries Spears of sexually abusing her and her brother when they were minors.

The brother, who is still a minor and currently 15 years old was allegedly groomed by Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears, in addition to being coerced the brother and his sister into filming sexually explicit child pornography skits.

The lawsuit states that the siblings who remain unidentified were introduced to the comedians by their mother.

The lawsuit also states that ''Haddish and Spears took advantage and stole the youth of a 7-year-old child and a 14-year-old child."

The lawsuit also contends John Doe was coerced to appear in a sexually suggestive video in his underwear and that the 2014 film featured both Haddish and Spears.

The video was found on the website Funny Or Die, "Funny Or Die found this video absolutely disgusting and would never produce such content," a spokesperson for company said in a statement shared with NPR.

"We were not involved with the conceptualization, development, funding, or production of this video. It was uploaded to the site as user-generated content and was removed in 2018 immediately after becoming aware of its existence."

Attorneys for Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears called the allegations "bogus" and a "shakedown," respectively.

By Alexandra Abumuhor