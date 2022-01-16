Tiffany Haddish Gets Arrested! And Here's Why

Tiffany Haddish is facing a 'driving under influence' charge after cops found her dozing off in her driver seat.

The comedian was arrested by Peachtree City Police Department officers at around 4:00 am, after they got called for a 'driver who fell asleep at the wheel'

Officers had a description of the vehicle and were on the lookout for it when they spotted Tiffany pulling into a neighborhood. They stopped her and arrested her for DUI and improper stopping on a roadway. Cops believe she'd smoked marijuana.

Haddish was in police custody for a few hours, then posted a bail for $1.666 at around 6:30 am.

TIFFANY HADDISH ARRESTED FOR DUI...Allegedly Asleep at Wheel pic.twitter.com/AkuSui3pjW — IG: @Milagro_Gramz (@MilagroGramz__) January 14, 2022

Tiffanny, who has starred on several television shows, is best known for her stand-up comedy and role in the comedy film "Girls Trip.''

The actress has been dealing with difficult situations recently, as it was reported that her dog of 13 years had passed away, as well as her friend and mentor, fellow comedian Bob Saget in addidion to music producer Carl Craig.

The comedian also recently lost her grandmother who raised her and she and her rapper boyfriend 'Common' split back in November after a year-long realtionship.