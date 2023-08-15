Tiktokers Mix Maqableh and Douha Laribi separate

ALBAWABA - Social media is buzzing with the separation news of Jordanian Tiktoker Mix Maqableh and Tunisian Tiktoker Douha Laribi after one year of marriage.

Curiosity about the divorce increased after Mix and Douha have disappeared from social media for days, and the Jordanian YouTuber Mix deleted some of their photos. They also unfollowed each other on social media.

Mix Maqableh confirms the separation

In return, Mix broke his silence to confirm the separation news, indicating that he is currently facing family problems that he does not wish to discuss on social media.

Mix said: “Marital problems are not necessary to go out on social media. My dear followers I faced a problem, it's a family one between me and my house. It is impossible for us to publish it on social media and talk about it.. Me as Mix, I don’t like drama at all.”

Douha Laribi's response to the separation news

From her side, Douha explained that she did not wish to separate from Mix, and that there were parties responsible for their separation and distancing them from each other.

She wrote on Instagram: “I do not like to divorce, and I do not like to be away from him and I love him, but may God guide him and guide the people around him. Whoever wishes to go away, let him be.”

And she continued in another post: “I told you so that you wouldn't write to me to go back to him. I swear to God I did everything I can do. The issue is not in my hands.”

Douha also went live on TikTok to talk about the issue, while she appeared to be very sad, pointing out that she hoped that the separation would have been just a prank and nothing more, stressing her love for her husband.

She explained that she would not dare to talk about him in a bad way, even if after many years, saying: “It is impossible to say a bad word about Mix. I saw nothing but good from him. If I moved on in my life, it would be impossible for me to see a person like him, but this is destined.”