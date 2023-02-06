Tima Shomali gets in horrific car crash

ALBAWABA - Jordanian director Tima Shomali had an almost fatal car crash as she drove back from work.

Jordanian actress and director Tima Shomali took to her Instagram story to share that she had a horrific car crash, and attached a picture of her vehicle as she assured fans that she was safe.

Shomali shared a picture of her wrangler gladiator post the accident and wrote: "Friday night, I was driving back from work, on the right lane in the right speed, wearing my seatbelt when out of nowhere, a speeding car hit me hard twice, and the hit (had me fly) down the hill."

She added: "I am still traumatized, I've never been closer to death in my life.. but I am ok because somehow (G)od saved me, and I am so grateful, I still can't believe I made it."

She ended her caption thanking her friends and loved ones for standing by her side amid going through this horrific accident.

Hours after the first post, Shomali shared a picture of herself on her Instagram page, which showed her lying down comfortably on a sofa, with a bouquet of flowers next to her. The picture evidently aimed at reassuring her fans that she did not inflict any physical harm.