Time Flies! Adele Moves in With Her Boyfriend Rich Paul

By Alexandra Abumuhor

Adele shares a glimpse of her inside life with boyfriend Rich Paul.

The singer took to her official Instagram page to share an intimate look at her life with her new beau Rich Paul, she captioned: 'Time Flies'.

In the series of pictures Adele shared, Paul and the singer can be seen holding a pair of keys while standing in front of large house.

While other snaps from the post Adel can be seen laughing behind a counter of a McDonald's restaurant, and other pics shaw Adele and Rich share a sweet kiss in a hotel room.

It is reported that the Easy on Me singer had purchased actor Sylvester Stallone's mansion, Adele already owned three homes in a neighbourhood of Beverly Hills before adding Stallone's former home to her property portfolio in January.

The new mansion has eight-bedroom and 12-bathrooms.

The property was designed architect Edward Granzbach and built in 1994.