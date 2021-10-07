Tina Turner Sells The Rights to Her Entire Music Catalog

Tina Turner sold her entire music catalog going back 60 years to BMG.

The deal is estimated to be worth over $50 million.

The deal includes Turner's and her music publishing writer’s share of her music and recordings. They will also have sustained rights over her name, image, and likeness for merchandising and sponsorship deals.

"Like any artist, the protection of my life's work, my musical inheritance, is something personal," Turner, 81, said in a press release from BMG. "I am confident that with BMG and Warner Music my work is in professional and reliable hands."

With the new move, she lets go of the rights to her hits, including "The Best," "Proud Mary" and "What's Love Got to Do with It."

The sale marks the largest solo artist deal in the entertainment giant’s history, followed closely by Bob Dylan’s 2020 deal with Universal Music for $300 million.

Tina Turner's musical journey has inspired hundreds of millions of people around the world and continues to reach new audiences," BMG CEO Hartwig Masuch said in a release. "We are honored to take on the job of managing Tina Turner's musical and commercial interests. It is a responsibility we take seriously and will pursue diligently."

Turner will continue to be signed under the Warner Music record label but BMG will be handling all her past work to " safeguard her inspirational legacy."