Tom Cruise to film a movie in space

ALBAWABA - 61-year-old actor Tom Cruise shares exciting updates about his new project.

Hollywood star Tom Cruise's upcoming movie is in collaboration with Nasa and Elon Musk, as Cruise will film the movie in Space.

The aim of the movie is to shoot a movie in the international space station and to create the first-ever narrative film produced in a non-terrestrial setting.

In 2020 the idea of the movie was first pitched, revealing the plot of the movie takes place on Earth, and then the main character needs to go up to space to save the day.

The upcoming "space" movie, will be a new milestone for Cruise by becoming "the first civilian to do a spacewalk outside of the space station, per Variety, Universal is backing the film, which has a budget of around $200 million.

And now, the actor shared details on the upcoming production "We’ve been working on it diligently and we’ll see where we go."