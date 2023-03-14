Tom Cruise skipped the Oscars to avoid seeing Kidman

ALBAWABA - Tom Cruise skipped the 2023 Oscars to avoid running into his ex-wife Nicole Kidman.

According to a few sources, Top Gun star Tom Cruise refused to attend the Oscars because his ex-wife, actress Nicole Kidman attended the ceremony and he did not want to run into her.

Kidman showed up at this year's Oscar's champagne carpet with her country singer husband, Keith Urban.

The pair got divorced over 20 years ago because she didn't join him in the Church of Scientology.

At the Oscars, Cruise's movie, Top Gun: Maverick was nominated for six Academy awards.

However, it is not confirmed that Kidman was the reason behind the actor skipping the award ceremony, other sources shared that he could not attend due to scheduling difficulties.