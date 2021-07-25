Tommy Dorfman Re-Introduces Herself as a Woman

by Alexandra Abumuhor

Tommy Dorfman, who plays Ryan Shaver in 13 Reasons Why, sat down for an interview with Torrey Peters to open up about her transition and said that she was only explaining her gender throughout the conversation.

She also said she would not be changing her name.

"I'm named after my mum's brother who passed a month after I was born, and I feel very connected to that name, to an uncle who held me as he was dying."

"This is an evolution of Tommy. I'm becoming more Tommy," she added.

She said: "It’s impossible for me to separate my personal and professional transition because my body and face are linked to my career.

"I’m most recognized for playing a bitchy gay poet on a soap opera, and I feared that by actively transitioning in my personal life, I would lose whatever career I’ve been told I’m supposed to have.''

"But I’m no longer interested in playing 'male' characters—except for maybe in a 'Cate Blanchett playing Bob Dylan' way. Sometimes you just have to say, “No, this is just who I f***ing am."

The 29-year-old took to Instagram on Friday to share a series of pics from her Time Magazine photoshoot.

''Thrilled to reintroduce myself as the woman i am today. my pronouns are she/her.'' she wrote.

''i’m especially grateful to every single trans person who walked this path, broke down barriers, and risked their lives to live authentically and radically as themselves before me. thank you to all the trans woman that showed me who i am, how to live, celebrate myself, and take up space in this world.''

Dorfman also shared that transitioning had affected her relationship with her husband Peter Zurkuhlen.

“I was in a nine-year relationship in which I was thought of as a more male-bodied person, with a gay man. I love him so much, but we’ve been learning that as a trans woman, what I’m interested in is not necessarily reflected in a gay man. So we’ve had incredible conversations to redefine our relationship as friends.” Dorfman said.

Peter Zurkuhlen and 13 Reasons Why star Tommy officially tied the knot in 2016.

Zurkuhlen reposted one of Tommy's photos and reacted to the news.

He wrote, "So much love. You are gorgeous and you are fully you. Proud of you, T".