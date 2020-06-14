Tony Abou Jaoude Who? Carla Haddad Dazzles in Hot Pink and High-Thigh Slit Gown ... & Comments on Her Divorce

Lebanese anchor Carla Haddad gracefully hosted the premiere of her new show "Fe Male" after announcing divorce of 14-year marriage to Tony Abou Jaoude.

Haddad delivered a touching speech before introducing her guest, Michel Alfteriades.

She indicated that she had received many messages in the past days after announcing her separation from Abu Joudeh, pointing to the beautiful years that brought them together.

Carla added that she felt pathetic through many words she received from a number of people, as if it was a shame for a woman to be divorced, while others questioned everything that happened through imaginary scenarios, negating that the divorce is true.

Carla Haddad continued: "I was touched by one message because of its simple words that called me to stay strong and the idol for my daughter, as well as staying true to myself and the power of the woman inside me."

The Lebanese beauty dazzled in the episode by sporting a hot pink gown with a high-thigh slit by Lebanese designer Mariane Bechara, and styled by Carla herself.

In the caption section, she uplifted herself by writing: "Do not be sad, God will grow flowers in place of the wounds."