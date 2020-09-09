Tony Abou Jaoude Who? Carla Haddad Kisses Her New Husband ... Find Out Who He Is (Pictures)

Last night, pictures of Lebanese anchor Carla Haddad wearing a white gown and kisses a man in the church were heavily circulated on social media, which confirmed that she tied the knot again after nearly two months of splitting from her first husband, Tony Abou Jaoude.

Haddad adopted a simple look during the wedding ceremony wearing a white dress of lace and ruffles that showed her slim figure and doubled her attractiveness, with soft make-up and a hairstyle that effortlessly draped around the shoulders.

In an exclusive interview with LBCI, Carla Haddad confirmed her marriage, revealing the identity of the groom.

His name is Wael Kassis, and the wedding ceremony took place at Saint Nicolas Church in Ballouneh.

Although Carla Haddad had confirmed the marriage, she did not officially announce it on her own page on social media pages.

The Lebanese anchor is waiting for the appropriate time to publish the official pictures of the celebration, accompanied by the appropriate comment that reflects the happiness she is living these days.

Last June, Carla Haddad had announced that she separated from her husband, TV presenter and comedian Tony Abou Jaoude after 14 years of marriage, stressing that they had an amicable separation, with their daughter Lia at the top of their priorities.