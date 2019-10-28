Too Childish? Assala's Bother Mocked for His Necklace! Check It Out

Brother of Syrian songstress Assala Nasri, Anas, has been subjected to a wave of sarcastic comments after he posted a photo album on Instagram of a fishing trip in Dubai with his niece and nephews - Assala's twins Adam and Ali, and their sibling Sham.





Anas' necklace bearing his pet name "Annous" caught the attention of followers who bombarded him sarcastic and funny comments.

Some pointed out that "Annous" is the name his sister Assala calls him, suggesting that the necklace is more suitable for a child than a grown man.