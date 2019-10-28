  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Too Childish? Assala's Bother Mocked for His Necklace! Check It Out

Too Childish? Assala's Bother Mocked for His Necklace! Check It Out

Published October 28th, 2019 - 09:15 GMT
Anas brother of Syrian songstress Assala Nasri has been subjected to a wave of satirical comments Source anasri82 Instagram
Anas, brother of Syrian songstress Asala Nasri, has been subjected to a wave of satirical comments (Source: @anasri82 Instagram)

Brother of Syrian songstress Assala Nasri, Anas, has been subjected to a wave of sarcastic comments after he posted a photo album on Instagram of a fishing trip in Dubai with his niece and nephews - Assala's twins Adam and Ali, and their sibling Sham.


Anas' necklace bearing his pet name "Annous" caught the attention of followers who bombarded him sarcastic and funny comments.

Some pointed out that "Annous" is the name his sister Assala calls him, suggesting that the necklace is more suitable for a child than a grown man. 

 

Be the First to Know!
Subscribe to get Al Bawaba's exclusive celeb scoops and entertainment news.

 


© 2000 - 2019 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...