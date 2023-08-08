  1. Home
Too emotional! Pınar Deniz weeps of happiness

Alexandra Abumuhor

Published August 8th, 2023 - 07:01 GMT
ِALBAWABA - Kaan Yildirim makes his girlfriend Pınar Deniz  emotional as he pops the question. 

Turkish media sites revealed that Pınar Deniz said yes to her boyfriend Kaan Yildirim after a year of dating.

Deniz shared the news with her followers and posted a picture documenting her reaction to the romantic moment, she captioned: "It is what it looks like... 06.08.23."

Kaan commented with a simple red heart.

In the picture, Deniz wore a blue and white buttoned shirt, with a purple scarf covering her neck, and tears can be seen on her face after she got emotional and cried when Yildirim asked for her hand in marriage. 

Meanwhile, Kaan Yildirim took to his Instagram account to send a romantic shoutout to his girlfriend, he posted a series of pictures of the two of them together and wrote: "You are destined to me is the most invaluable fortune of my personal life."

The Turkish couple celebrated their one-year anniversary in July, the actor shared a cute video of him and Deniz going for a drive where they sang Fikrimin İnce Gülü, a song by Sema Moritz, and Yıldırım captioned the black and white video: "Year."


 

