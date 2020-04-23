'Too Late'! Elissa Comments on Legalizing Weed in Lebanon

  1. Home
Published April 23rd, 2020 - 09:31 GMT
Lebanese Parliament, in its session yesterday evening, approved the law proposal to grow cannabis (weed) for medical and industrial use in Lebanon.

Labanese singer Elissa commented on the new law by sharing a tweet with her 14.6 million followers on Twitter

She wrote: "Cannabis legislation for medical use is too late despite its importance for locals, who suffered injustice for many years. The most important thing is to assign those who can monitor and assist farmers get paid for the crops and keep them from getting smuggled in black boxes."

