Too Little for That! Rawan Bin Hussain Shocks Followers by Shaving Her Infant's Hair With the Blade! (Video)

Published May 10th, 2020 - 08:46 GMT
Kuwaiti fashionista Rawan Bin Hussain shocked her followers by shaving her 4-month-baby girl's hair with a blade.

Rawan shared a video with her 4.5 million followers on Instagram, as she was feeding her infant while a professional barber shaved her head.

Bin Hussain caused controversy among her followers, as one said: "Why did you do that with her hair?"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

While another one wrote: "I am from Libya, I tell you, blessings on our righteous son ... but this poor kid, why did you shave her head with a blade?"

Another commentator, said: "Why did you shave your daughter's head? What does it mean? Is it customs and traditions? I do not understand? We don't have this."

