Too Much Cleavage? Check Out Mia Khalifa Trying on Wedding Gowns!

Published November 28th, 2019 - 12:19 GMT
Is this a wedding dress or a nightgown, Mia?

Earlier this month, the sports commentator and ex porn star of Lebanese origins, Mia Khalifa, announced that she will get married in 2020 after moving the date up one year to accomodate her and her fiance's personal lives around his career schedule. 

It's no surprise to see Mia shopping for wedding gowns, as she only has six months until the big day.

Recently, the former porn star shared a picture on Instagram while she was trying on white dresses from her favorite luxury women's wear line, Markarian.

She captioned the photo:

"If anyone is wondering (no one), I will be living in @markarian_nyc’s white dresses until the day I walk down the aisle."

